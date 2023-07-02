Chrissy Teigen shares video of daughter Luna cuddling her baby brother, Wren

Chrissy Teigen delighted her followers with an adorable glimpse of sibling love in a recent Instagram Story.

The 37-year-old cookbook author, known for her Cravings recipes, shared a heartwarming video featuring her 7-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, bonding with the newest addition to their family, Wren Alexander, who is the youngest of her four children with husband John Legend.



In the heartwarming clip, Luna is seen sitting on the living room couch with Wren on her lap. The siblings are snuggled up in a cozy light brown fleece blanket while Luna lovingly supports Wren's head.

It appears that Luna is engrossed in a show playing in the background, as she bops along to the rhythm.



Demonstrating her impressive multitasking skills, Luna enjoys some chips from a bowl conveniently placed next to her while caring for her baby brother. Wren is comfortably resting on a pink and white spotted cushion.

Towards the end of the video, Chrissy Teigen's laughter can be heard in the background, expressing her delight at the heartwarming scene.

This adorable video follows Teigen's recent share of new photos featuring her little ones.