Pete Davidson shares progress on ferry project with Colin Jost, pokes fun at the challenges

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, known for their roles in Bupkis and Saturday Night Live respectively, are embarking on an ambitious project with their decommissioned Staten Island Ferry.



During a recent appearance on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, Davidson provided fans with an update on their plans for the maritime purchase.

“We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, ‘show you what it could be’ type things, and now we’re out to a few people,” he explained. “And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

Their ultimate goal is to have the ferry docked in New York City from April to September or October, and then relocate it to Miami for the winter season. The ferry will be transformed into a multi-functional space featuring a restaurant, a concert venue, a movie theater, and even a couple of hotel rooms.

When Seth and Josh Meyers, the podcast hosts, commended Davidson for his detailed plans, he humorously stated that he is “in the hole” for the purchase.

“Colin called me and he was like, ‘Hey can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ and I was like ‘We’re still doing that thing?’” he joked.

Despite the future changes, the ferry will retain its name, "Staten Island Ferry," when it opens to the public. However, Davidson revealed that legally, the ship is registered under a different name, jokingly referring to it as "Titanic 2" during the purchase process.

Davidson emphasized their intention to preserve the ferry's original characteristics while refurbishing any elements in need of repair.

Reflecting on the project, Davidson expressed, “It’s the biggest ferry, it’s substantially bigger than all the other ones. I’m just glad it's not turned to scrap or whatever. It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”