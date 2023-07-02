Selena Gomez turns up the heat on Instagram with sizzling selfies

Selena Gomez has caused a stir on Instagram after sharing a couple of captivating selfies taken in what seems to be her boudoir.
Garnering an impressive six million likes from her dedicated fanbase, the pictures showcase Gomez lying down, wearing a red, low-cut top adorned with spaghetti straps and scalloped edges, while donning earbuds.
The singer exudes a relaxed vibe with her hair flowing freely and light makeup, accentuating her flawless eyebrows and a subtle pink lipstick. One of the images gives off a TikTok vibe, capturing Gomez in a radiant glow, which aligns with her endorsement of a self-tanning product line.
In the caption, she promotes "@dolceglow tan before I tan," intriguing her followers to explore the self-tanning options.
While fans eagerly admired her radiant appearance, they were left yearning for more, as no accompanying TikTok video was provided to showcase the entirety of her stunning outfit.
Recently, Gomez had taken to the video platform to address her devoted followers and dispel rumors about her personal life firmly denying any current romantic involvements.
