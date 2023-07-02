Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saved by Palace over 'grounds of confidentiality'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being shielded by the Buckingham Palace, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex that had made headlines with their alleged misconduct with the Royal staff during their time in the UK were investigated against the claims.

After a detailed research by the Palace over the complaints against the couple, the institution decided to keep the findings to themselves and handle the matter privately.

The real reason for this step is revealed by expert Valentine Low who notes how this step paved way for better relationship between the Palace and the couple.

In an extract for the Times, Mr. Low claimed: “The palace said it would not be releasing the outcome of the inquiry, or even revealing what lessons had been learnt, on the grounds of confidentiality.

“But most people suspected that the real reason they were burying the report was to try to keep the peace with Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan and Harry had left the UK in 2020, two years before the Palace launched investigation into their bullying claims.

Royal insiders had accused the Duchess of Sussex of screaming at the staff at multiples instances.