Phillip Schofield latest: ITV bosses were aware of ex-This Morning star affair

ITV bosses were aware of ex-This Morning star Phillip Schofield's affair, according to DailyMail.

A senior manager on ITV's Loose Women sent an email to the channel's top bosses to raise 'serious concerns' about the welfare of the young man who had an affair with Schofield.

ITV chiefs told MPs last month that they were unaware of concerns about the production assistant, who had worked with Mr. Schofield on This Morning during their relationship.

But The Mail on Sunday can disclose that sources at the channel believe bosses, including managing director for entertainment Kevin Lygo, knew of an email that outlined worries about the man's well-being. The email warned that ITV had a duty of care towards him as a vulnerable employee. Sources close to Mr. Lygo say he has 'no recollection' of it. No formal investigation was launched.

There was no mention of this correspondence at a Commons select committee hearing which saw Mr Lygo and ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall be questioned about the scandal last month.

The email was sent in early 2020 when rumours were rife within ITV that Mr. Schofield had been in an on-off relationship with the man – whom the network refers to as Person X.



