Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on ageing in Hollywood

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently reflected on ageing in Hollywood.
Speaking to Howard Stern on his eponymous show, the Sex and the City star discussed about the downside of being in the limelight.
When questioned if she's ever considered getting a facelift or Botox, to this, the actress responded, “I think about all of it.”
“I honestly think I missed out on the facelift,” she revealed.
Parker explained, “Like an old-fashioned, good one, that you have when you're 44. But I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks.”
She also mentioned her debut in And Just Like That was talked about last year.
“There was just so many endless articles about ageing and ageing gracefully, and ‘Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray’. First of all, it's not, but who cares,” stated the 58-year-old.
The Hocus Pocus actress added, “There is so much chatter and opinions. I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door.”
