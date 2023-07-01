Molly-Mae Hague removes PrettyLittleThing from her Instagram

It was revealed the previous year that she would be leaving the role, which brought her £5 million a year

Media personality Molly-Mae Hague has removed all traces of PrettyLittleThing from her Instagram biography section. She quit her role as the creative director so she could focus on motherhood.

It was revealed the previous year that the 24-year-old would be leaving behind her role, which brought her £5 million a year, after 22 months. Now, despite her previously claiming that she would continue to be a brand ambassador, the former Love Island contestant has erased all traces of it from her social media.

Her Instagram biography previously included the line “Creative Director @prettylittlething” which has now been removed. Replacing it is her official position as the CEO of her fake tan brand called Filter, the link to her interiors account as well the contact details for her agent.

She became the creative director for the brand in 2021 and reportedly earned a whopping £400,000 each month but left the role behind after the arrival of her daughter Bambi.

Her decision to leave was announced not long after the CEO of the company Umar Kamani stepped away from PrettyLitleThing after a decade to focus on other opportunities.

