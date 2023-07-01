Taylor Swift’s melodies set stage for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2





A fresh trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season two was released by Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, which included two popular tracks by Taylor Swift.

Interestingly, one of them is a previously unreleased re-recorded song from her forthcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

As the trailer begins, Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) is seen on the beach with Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney), reminiscing about the previous summer. She describes it as a dream and unlike any other summer she has experienced.

The scene then shifts to Belly sitting on a bed with Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), who places his hand on her knee.

The music changes from Taylor Swift's August to the opening melody of her ballad Back to December (Taylor's Version) as Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) and Belly share a heartfelt embrace.

“I want to memorize it all. You never know the last time you’ll see a place, a person. I knew I’d lose Susannah eventually. I just didn’t know I’d end up losing all of them,” Belly thinks.

It appears that the second season of the show takes place after a time jump, starting with the aftermath of Susannah's death and a falling out between Belly and both brothers.

The trailer hints at their complex love triangle and suggests that Belly is no longer in touch with them after they find out about her romantic involvement with both of them.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on Jenny Han's popular book trilogy of the same name.