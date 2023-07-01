Kim Kardashian turns heads in blue bikini with new photoshoot

The 42-year-old media personality showed off her toned figure in the beachside photoshoot

Kim Kardashian looked as stunning as ever in a new post on her Instagram where she donned a blue bikini. The 42-year-old media personality showed off her toned figure in the beachside photoshoot.

She donned a small triangle top paired with a matching blue thong. In one of the three photos, she could be seen puckering her lips as she raised her arms above her head in a carefree pose while another one showed her with her eyes closed as she ran her fingers through her hair.

In the last shot, she can be seen laughing while she tries to keep her hair away from her face amid the wind. The founder of SKIMS decided to go makeup free as she donned a pair of large sunglasses in the first image.

As she showed off her toned figure, her post was quickly flooded with hundreds of thousands of likes and comments complimenting her. She also made an appearance on TikTok along with her ten-year-old daughter North with whom she shares her account on the platform.

In the caption, she added: “Friday nights be like…” as the video showed her and North donning a pair of black sunglasses as they danced together.