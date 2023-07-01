Tom Cruise drooling over ‘married’ but ‘drop-dead gorgeous’ Rebecca Ferguson: Report

Tom Cruise has reportedly set his eyes on his Mission: Impossible costar Rebecca Ferguson after he could not impress Shakira with his charming personality.
The Hollywood hunk believes the Swedish actor is “drop-dead gorgeous,” however, the only problem with him approaching her is her five-year marriage to Rory St. Clair Gainer.
A source spilt to Star Magazine that the Top Gun actor and “Rebecca became very close during the shoot (of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.) They got along like gangbusters, and Tom is genuinely impressed by Rebecca.”
“Not only does he think she’s drop-dead gorgeous,” the insider added, “she’s also a brilliant actress whose career he’s followed for years.”
"And Rebecca was a trouper working alongside Tom, who can be pretty intense — but he makes it exciting, too," the insider said of the pair, set to star in the seventh installment of the action-thriller slated to release on July 10.
The source went on to note that Cruise is "well aware" of Ferguson's marriage and debunked any rumours of a possible affair, saying he "would never cross that line.”
Cruise goes "gung-ho when he likes someone," the insider said, adding, "He’s demonstrative, but in a gentlemanly way, that’s just his personality."
As for the Dune star, the source said, "Rebecca didn’t seem to mind the attention. She’s flattered."
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie
Maddie Ziegler explains her relationship with Sia and what she meant to her