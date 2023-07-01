Tom Cruise drooling over ‘married’ but ‘drop-dead gorgeous’ Rebecca Ferguson: Report

File Footage

Tom Cruise has reportedly set his eyes on his Mission: Impossible costar Rebecca Ferguson after he could not impress Shakira with his charming personality.



The Hollywood hunk believes the Swedish actor is “drop-dead gorgeous,” however, the only problem with him approaching her is her five-year marriage to Rory St. Clair Gainer.

A source spilt to Star Magazine that the Top Gun actor and “Rebecca became very close during the shoot (of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.) They got along like gangbusters, and Tom is genuinely impressed by Rebecca.”

“Not only does he think she’s drop-dead gorgeous,” the insider added, “she’s also a brilliant actress whose career he’s followed for years.”

"And Rebecca was a trouper working alongside Tom, who can be pretty intense — but he makes it exciting, too," the insider said of the pair, set to star in the seventh installment of the action-thriller slated to release on July 10.

The source went on to note that Cruise is "well aware" of Ferguson's marriage and debunked any rumours of a possible affair, saying he "would never cross that line.”

Cruise goes "gung-ho when he likes someone," the insider said, adding, "He’s demonstrative, but in a gentlemanly way, that’s just his personality."

As for the Dune star, the source said, "Rebecca didn’t seem to mind the attention. She’s flattered."