Meghan Markle’s pals’ books are ‘badly written and pathetically inadequate’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for supporting Omid Scobie despite his books being “badly written and pathetically inadequate.”

These revelations and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

A conversation surrounding Mr Scobie’s upcoming book titled Endgame was shared during an interview with the Daily Mail.



At the time Mr Fitzwilliams said, “He's writing about the royal family and he's also Harry and Meghan's unofficial spokesperson, some sensational details are bound to follow. However, how well sourced are they?”

Not to mention, Mr Fitzwilliams warns, “No reputable royal source would talk to Omid Scobie.”

“His book, co-written with Carolyn Durand, Finding Freedom, which the Sussexes were discovered to have cooperated with despite their denials, was badly written and pathetically inadequate.”

“His new book is entitled Endgame. Some might think the title refers to the current state of the Sussexes' affairs. It is worth remembering that they reportedly had a four-book deal with Random House.”

“Spare, Harry's memoir, contained some highly Ill-judged passages including the number of Taliban he killed on his second tour of duty of Afghanistan.'”