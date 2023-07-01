Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to throw grand ceremony on first wedding anniversary

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning a grand ceremony on the occasion of their first marriage anniversary where they are expected to renew their wedding vows.



A report published by Daily Mail claimed that the loved-up couple will throw a grand celebration at their new home in Las Vegas to show the world that they are going strong.

Recently, there have been rumours that The Shotgun Wedding star and the Air director are on verge of divorce which grew stronger after they were spotted bickering on multiple occasions.

J.Lo and Affleck were seen arguing at the premiere of her latest film The Mother and some days later, the Gone Girl actor was captured slamming a car door after Lopez got in.

However, dismissing all such speculations, an insider told the publication that the couple wants to celebrate their anniversary to commemorate being “in such a great place romantically and emotionally.”

The insider said the event will be held by the end of July 2023 in their new lavish mansion where Lopez and Affleck will show that “they are not taking this second chance for granted.”

“Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular,” the insider said.

“All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync,” the insider said referring to their blended brood, adding, “And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other.”

The couple brought together their kids after tying the knot in July last year consisting of Affleck’s three children, Violet, Seraphina and Sam, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony.

“Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez both are in such a great place romantically and emotionally with each other that it is spilling over to their professional lives as they both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done,” the insider said of their personal and professional lives.

“That is because they have each other's backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with,” the source noted.

The close friend of the duo went on to say that they “intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not” because they finally have the “relationship they have always wanted.”