Jennifer Garner, John Miller 'perfectly happy' together, no plans to move in

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are happy with where their relationship stands at the moment and have no plans to move in together.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source said that The Last Thing He Told Me star and the CaliBurger CEO are “going strong” after the actor declined his proposal to move in together.

“Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John because they’re a lot more comfortable and secure with each other,” the source told the publication.

Recently, Garner and Miller, who are in an on and off relationship since 2018, were seen getting cosy in rare outing in Los Angeles despite being a really private couple.

“She’s proud to show him off,” the insider said of Garner following her PDA filled moment, adding that the is “going strong.

The outlet revealed that Miller recently began renting a home just a couple of miles away from Garner and her three kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

But the insider said that the Alias star has “no plans as of now” to live with Miller, however, he still “wanted to be near” Garner hence the house hunting.

“Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” the insider revealed.

Recently, a report by Radar Online claimed that the actor turned down Miller’s proposal to move in with her because of her three kids.

The publication alleged that Garner does not want her kids to try and adjust into another blended family after developing a bond with their dad’s wife Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max.

“To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that's just not an option," the source said.