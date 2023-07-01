Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aren’t ‘the innocent darlings they like to make out’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly run the well dry in the US, experts believe.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by Robert Emlyn Slater.

These claims have been shared with the Entertainment Daily.



They started everything off by hypothesizing, “As for Netflix – they released one, largely dull six-part documentary in which they hardly dish any dirt on the Royal Family.”

“It was a rating hit for Netflix, but has the well run dry already?” Slater also asked.

“Obviously, if one brand ends a deal early, that could be down to a multitude of reasons.”

“But when reports emerge claiming other brands are looking to distance themselves – things start to get a bit fishy.”

“As they say, there’s no smoke without fire,” he also added during the course of his chat.

“Maybe Harry and Meghan aren’t the innocent darlings they like to make out that they are…,” they added before concluding.