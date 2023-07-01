Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t attend King Charles Scottish coronation

King Charles will be officially crowned as head of state in Scotland on July 5, after being crowned as British monarch on May 6.
According to a report by CNN, Scotland will celebrate the accession of King Charles with its own festivities coming Wednesday.
The publication reported King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.
First Minister of Scotland said in a statement, “Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh.”
Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, the monarch’s younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not attend the Scottish coronation of King Charles.
Harry attended the official Coronation of King Charles on May 6th without wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.
