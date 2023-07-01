Prince Harry likely to face another humiliation after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry might have to face another humiliation after Frogmore Cottage eviction, it is reported.



A royal expert believes Prince Harry is set to lose another royal role after he and his wife Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

The Daily Express quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as telling The Sun: "Losing their UK home without a replacement is a huge deal.

"The most important aspect as far as Harry is concerned is that it means he can no longer act as a Counsellor of State.”

The royal expert further said, “That’s hugely important because in theory he had the right, in the event of the King being incapacitated, to do this.

“Although he is no longer a working royal he still had this right - and by not having a UK residence he has now thrown this opportunity away."

"But it means if they don’t have a UK residence when William ascends to the throne then he will be unable to support his brother - not that he does that now."

Earlier, ITV News, per Page Six, reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally packed up and moved out of Frogmore Cottage, three months after King Charles evicted them from the property.