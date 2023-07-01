Husband of '1,000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton passes away at 40

TV star Tammy Slaton's husband from the television series 1000-lb Sisters, Caleb Willingham, died at the age of 40.

Slaton shared a touching tribute to her late spouse on Instagram.

Sharing photos with her husband, the 36-year-old TV star stated, “RIP sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much.”

Expressing gratitude towards her late husband she said, “Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”



The photos shared by her saw the couple posing together in front of a Christmas tree.

Slaton was seen affectionately wrapping her arms around Caleb’s neck. The pair were wearing breathing tubes and glasses, reports Fox News.

In an interview with People magazine, Slaton confirmed the news of her husband’s death saying, “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

She told that Caleb became her guardian angel just after their first meeting and lamented that he was now watching over her.

Tammy said that she had married her best friend.

She requested the public to respect her family’s privacy in this difficult time.

The pair got married last November, 2022 in an on-air wedding that was televised on the finale of season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters.