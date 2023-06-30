Amelia Dimonldenberg denies 'affair' rumours with Andrew Garfield

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimonldenberg, has denied the rumours regarding her affair with Andrew Garfield.
Fans called their chemistry undeniable as they saw them flirting on the red carpet.
The pair was spotted flirting at Golden Globe Awards.
Amelia revealed that she was just being herself and that there was nothing serious going on between her and the Spiderman actor.
On the red carpet, Andrew Garfield stated that he was ‘obsessed’ with Amelia and he even asked the journalist about her zodiac sign. To which she replied, she’s an Aquarius.
The Spiderman actor also revealed that she had also invited him to her birthday party, reports Mirror UK.
In a conversation with Dua Lipa on her At Your Service podcast, the journalist admitted to being shocked at her interview with the actor going viral.
“That was just woah,” she said.
Amelia stated that it was just like two English people having a great time together.
She said, “I took the interview very seriously,” as it was a very big opportunity.
Talking about her experience at the interview, she said, “Even with all the prep, you have to get there and just be up for anything.”
