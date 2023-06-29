Another star fades: Veteran actor Shakeel dies at 85

Pakistani actor Shakeel. — Facebook/Shakeel(Yusuff Kamal)

Eminent Pakistani actor Yusuf Kamal, popularly known by his screen name Shakeel, passed away at 85 in Karachi on Thursday, family sources confirmed to Geo News.

The veteran actor, immortalised by his thespian excellence in PTV's plays like Uncle Urfi and Parchaiyan, succumbed to protracted illness in the metropolis, where he was under treatment in a private hospital.



Shakeel had also undergone a heart bypass surgery some years back.

According to family sources, Shakeel's son is already in Karachi, while his daughter is on her way from Saudi Arabia.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon...