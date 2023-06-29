Armie Hammer moves on in love life after rape charges against him were dropped

It seems the defamed actor, Armie Hammer, is returning to his regular life after Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided to not criminally charge him after years of investigating the rape claims.



Hammer was spotted making out with his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Perejma, during a lunch outing in Portofino, Italy, on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.

In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the actor, 36, kissed Perejma as they enjoyed their lunch. Moreover, the blond was seen caressing Hammer’s forehead as she sat across from him at the restaurant.

The pair, who was first romantically linked in early 2021 but reportedly called it quits by February 2022, also held hands as they took a stroll in front of onlookers.

Moreover, the next day, Hammer, 36, was spotted spending time in Santa Margherita, Italy, with Perejma, per TMZ.

The outings come just a week after Call Me by Your Name actor finalised his divorce with Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two kids, Harper, 8, and Ford Douglas Amand, 6.

Chambers originally filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

In 2021, several women accused Hammer of sexual misconduct — including cannibalistic fetishism and BDSM fantasies.



This year, the DA office had decided that there was “insufficient evidence” to move forward with the case.

Director of Communications for the DA told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the prosecutors “conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr Hammer with a crime.”

While the charges against Hammer have been dropped, the actor previously admitted to being emotionally abusive toward former partners he had met on the internet.