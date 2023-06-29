David Corenswet ‘definitely’ wanted to be Superman years before landing role

It seems that David Corenswet manifested portraying the role of Superman, years before there was a part available for him to play.

The actor, 29, also admitted he was aware of his similar looks to Henry Cavill, who played Superman in four movies directed by Zack Snyder.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet shared his goal was to “definitely to play Superman.”

Four years later, he is announced to play the re-caped hero alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in the upcoming movie, Superman: Legacy, as part of DC’s new universe under writer-director James Gunn and his DC Studios co-boss, Peter Safran.

Back in 2019, Corenswet had told EW that while he loved Cavill’s “dark and gritty” take on the role, he would definitely like an “upbeat” version of it.

While admitting he had similar looks to Cavill, he told the outlet, “It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me.”

He continued, “But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

It seems that Corenswet will get to portray his preferred version of the Man of Steel as Gunn told Variety during his casting search, “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025, with Gunn expecting to film early next year.