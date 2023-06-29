'Secret Invasion' tepid response draws parallel to 'Ms. Marvel'

'Ms. Marvel' and 'Secret Invasion' are the worst MCU series on the premiere viewership scale

The Secret Invasion viewership score of the premiere should disappoint Marvel as the series recorded the second worst viewer numbers.



The new Disney+ failed to rake up impressive numbers on the viewership front and was ranked next to the lowest Marvel series premiere, Ms. Marvel.

According to Samba TV, only 994,000 U.S. households streamed the new Samuel L. Jackson-led series in the first five days of release.

In other news, Marvel is ridiculously protective of its projects to prevent any embarrassing leak as the stakes in the multi-billionaire dollar universe are incredibly high.

Revealing in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jackson has said the studio went to extreme lengths to protect the privacy of The Secret Invasion as they shot down one flying drone hovering above the set of the new Disney+ series, which was feared to be in the quest to leak spoilers.

The veteran star also added the production tracked another drone to its pilot and caught him.

