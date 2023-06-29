'The Witcher' star burst into tears on Henry Cavill's departure

Liam Hemsworth has some big shoes to fill in after 'The Witcher's Henry Cavill exit

The Witcher cast was caught off guard when the rather shocking news was delivered to them that Henry Cavill would no longer play Geralt of Rivia in the series.

“We found out quite a few months after wrapping… we found out the day before the world found out. It was a shock. Everyone was in shock at the same time,” Freya Allan or Ciri in the series said.



“I cried when I found out; I just didn’t expect it. I feel very connected to him through our characters. It was sad.”

The 21-year-old also highlighted the hasty replacement with Liam Hemsworth, who will now lift the sword of Geralt of Rivia, as per Evening Standards.

We just got told the day before it was announced,” the actor on the news of the Aussie star selection for the titular character.



“So it was a lot.” The cast are actually yet to meet him in person.

“We’ve reached out and done our best to welcome him [Hemsworth],” Joey Batey (who is Bard Jaskier in the fantasy show) says.

“And, you know, we’ve emailed and exchanged book quotes, that sort of thing. And by all accounts, it sounds like he’s just in training. He’s taking on the role incredibly seriously.”

Cavill announced his exit from the series in October 2022, as reports later suggested the British actor resigned due to creative differences with the showrunners.