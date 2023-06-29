Inter Miami CF hires Tata Martino, former Barcelona coach, as new manager

Gerardo "Tata" Martino. marca.com

Inter Miami CF has made a significant move in its coaching staff by appointing Gerardo "Tata" Martino as the new manager.

Martino, a former Barcelona and Atlanta United FC coach, will take charge of the Major League Soccer (MLS) team. This appointment sets the stage for a reunion between Martino and his compatriot Lionel Messi, who is expected to join Inter Miami in the coming weeks.

The decision to bring in Martino reflects the club's ambitions to compete for titles and make a mark in the region.

Club officials expressed their excitement about the appointment. Managing Owner Jorge Mas said, "We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club, and we're optimistic about what we can accomplish together."

Co-Owner David Beckham added, "We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans."

Martino himself expressed his enthusiasm about joining Inter Miami, saying, "I'm very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami, and I know together we can accomplish many great things."

He acknowledged the club's potential, stressing, "The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region, and I believe that with everyone's hard work and commitment, we can get there."

Martino's impressive track record makes him a valuable addition to the team. With over 400 games managed across two decades, he has experienced success both in MLS and worldwide. He has coached in two FIFA World Cups, reaching three Conmebol Copa América finals, and winning the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup with Mexico. Additionally, he won the MLS Cup in 2018 while coaching Atlanta United.

Martino's arrival at Inter Miami also adds another layer of excitement due to the imminent arrival of Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. The combination of Martino's coaching expertise and the star power of Messi and Busquets could transform Inter Miami into a formidable force in the MLS.

With Martino at the helm, Inter Miami CF aims to make a strong comeback and establish themselves as a leading team in the league. The club's bold move reflects their determination to succeed and signals a promising future for the franchise.