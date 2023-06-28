Idris Elba feels shares his thoughts on James Bond role

Idris Elba has recently shared his thoughts on playing James Bond role.



During his appearance on the Smartless podcast, Elba revealed he was “super complimented” about playing 007 but then he got over playing the role due to racist backlash.

“The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this. I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ Because James Bond… We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles],” said Elba.

The actor stated, “Being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Okay, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’.”

“That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in,” remarked the actor.

Elba mentioned, “It was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered.” Elba added.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it,” added the Thor alum.

Earlier this year, Elba spoke to Esquire UK and pointed out that he was no longer describing himself as a Black actor.

“When I realised it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: it’s just skin. Rant over,” asserted the actor.