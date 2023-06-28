Kate Middleton's latest pictures leave fans concerned

Kate Middleton's latest pictures have divided her millions of followers after she visited Small Thing charity to open one of its projects for women.

The charity said in a statement, "We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to officially open Hope Street, our pioneering residential community for justice involved women and their children."

It said during the visit, Kate Middleton received, "A tour of the new buildings, met the staff, supporters and partners who have driven the pilot programme from design to build over the past six years and learned about the unique support residents will receive."

Later, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, shared Kate's pictures from the event with caption that read, "Reflecting on an insightful morning at @hopestreet_ost learning how the experience of women and their children in the justice system is being transformed."

The post read, "A new facility, designed by and for women, provides safe accommodation and a compassionate approach to prevent trauma faced by mothers being separated from their children."

While hundreds of royal fans showered praises on Kate Middleton, there were those who criticized her for one reason or another.

A large number of fans said the royal looked stunning during the engagement, while others thought she looked "dangerously thin" in the photos.