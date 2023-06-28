Monica Bellucci confirms relationship with ‘Beetlejuice 2’ director Tim Burton

Months of speculation regarding their relationship have finally been put to rest as Monica Bellucci has confirmed her romance with Tim Burton.

In a recent interview with Elle France, the 58-year-old actress openly expressed her admiration for the 64-year-old director and stated that she is pleased to have met him.

“What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” Bellucci said. “It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life ... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins."

Currently, Bellucci and Burton are collaborating on the production of Beetlejuice 2, which is being directed by Burton, and filming for the movie has already commenced in London.

"I love Tim," Bellucci continued. “And I have great respect for Tim Burton."

Bellucci and Burton first crossed paths briefly on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

Over 15 years later, at the Lumière Film Festival in France in October of last year, Bellucci had the honor of presenting Burton with a lifetime achievement award.

In February of this year, the two were spotted together in Madrid, arm-in-arm and dressed in matching black outfits. Paris Match magazine featured the couple on their cover, showcasing the affectionate image.

On Valentine's Day, the duo was seen sharing a kiss outside The Ritz Paris hotel.



