Elon Musk's Twitter comes to Prince Harry and Meghan's rescue

Twitter has blocked a popular account known for targeting Meghan Markle on the social networking website.

According to reports, the account was blocked because it's banner had graphic or adult content.

The banner featured Prince Harry in Nazi costume and also had picture of a pregnant Meghan Markle.

The account "SaintMeghanMarkle" also displayed some objectionable pictures of the Duchess of Sussex and the cover of Harry's book Spare.

Meghan's critics, admires the account, lashed out at Twitter whose owner Elon Musk lifted a ban on former US president Donald Trump and controversial influential Andrew Tate after acquiring the social networking website.

Even senior Taliban officials got hold of the Twitter blue tick after Elon Musk took over the social media platform.



In March 2022, over six months before Elon Musk officially took over the social networking site, the billionaire took to Twitter to slam the app’s stance on freedom of speech.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been attacked on social media by thousands of Twitter accounts ever since they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple is now based in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.