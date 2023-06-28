Tom Cruise surprises fans with his tweet about Barbie

Tom Cruise on Thursday voiced support for his fellow actors whose movies just released or are going to hit the theaters in a few days.

Taking to social media, the "Maverick" actor shared a picture and wrote, "This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters."

He congratulated Harrison Ford after the Hollywood actor said he is bidding farewell to one of his most famous roles with new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which heads to theaters on Friday.

Tom wrote, "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history."

Ford said in an interview, "I'm saying goodbye to a brilliant opportunity to bring joy to people." "but I wanted that last iteration of the series to be about character as much as anything."



The actor then mentioned Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie's Barbie in his tweet.

"I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."