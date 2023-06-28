Strictly Wheels co-founder and BGT star Paula Moulton 'suddenly' passes away

Picture: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock

Paula Moulton, a well-known contestant on Britain's Got Talent, tragically passed away from MRSA-related complications.

Paula, participated in the show in 2012 and as a skilled dancer associated with Strictly Wheels, wowed spectators and made it all the way to the semi-finals.

The Strictly Wheels paid tribute to her through a Facebook post. They said, “We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula.”

‘In this extremely sad time, our thoughts are with her family and friends.’

‘From the utter joy of dance, her legacy will always live in our memories.’

After suffering from pneumonia, Moulton got an infection that left her with a damaged femur, lower spine, pelvis, and hips, reports Metro UK.

In an interview in 2012, she revealed that she had nerve damage. “I can stand but can’t walk” adding that she had to use leg splints to stand.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, she said, “I am lucky to be alive as the infection should have killed me because I had septicemia.”

She felt relief after being in a wheelchair as she was falling over.

She said, “Initially, I managed to get up on crutches but it was causing a lot of damage,” continuing that she knew the wheelchair was her only option.

Paula was a social worker before her stint on Britain’s Got Talent.