K-pop group Fifty Fifty’s company file charges against old CEO

Along with him, they have filed charges against three other individuals as well for breach of duty

The agency behind K-pop group Fifty Fifty ATTRAKT has announced that they have filed criminal charges against their former co-CEO Ahn Sung Il. He is the CEO of The Givers, a creative content development group.

They added that along with him, they have filed charges against three other individuals as well for breach of duty, fraud and obstruction of business. Referring to the ex-CEO, they claimed he was:

“Committing acts of fraud and obstruction of business including delaying the handover of work, deleting company email accounts, and deleting material related to past projects. Furthermore, in the process of purchasing the song ‘Cupid’ from a foreign songwriter, The Givers did not provide ATTRAKT with information about the copyright purchase, and they secretly purchased the copyright in their or their company’s name without our knowledge.”

They added that they suspect the individuals of having committed other crimes as well. “We may file additional [criminal] complaints as well.”

They previously claimed that they were planning on taking legal action against a third party that was pushing the group members to violate their contracts with the agency.

“Through slanderous accusations against us and glorified flattery about themselves, these external forces are committing an illegal act of inducing our agency’s artists to make the wrong decision to ignore their valid exclusive contracts and sign contracts with them.”

