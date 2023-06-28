Richard Keys, former Sky Sports presenter, marries daughter's friend at 66

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has recently married Lucie Rose, a woman who is three decades his junior and also happens to be his daughter Jemma's friend.

The couple exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony held in Kingswear, Devon on Saturday.

The 66-year-old split from his ex-wife Julia in 2016 after staying together for 34 years. He was accused of having an affair with his new wife.

Julia, who’s recovering from thyroid cancer admitted that divorce was a traumatic experience for her.

Keys denied the affair allegation saying, “I hadn’t left my wife fight with cancer,” reports Metro UK.

In an interview with The Atlantic in 2019, he said, “I don’t know why our marriage ended the way it did. I don’t know what happened. Before I left her, my wife was fighting cancer for seven years. She had been in remission for seven years.”

Julia accused his husband of having an affair in her book The MANScript in 2018.

She wrote, “Keys' affairs devastated my life as well as the life of our children Jemma and Josh too.”



He said that he won’t engage in a tit-for-tat debate responding to the things said about him.

Keys rose to the spotlight as the main anchor of ITV’s breakfast show in 1984.

He then joined Sky Sports in 1990 and covered Premier League and UEFA champion league. He had also worked for Al Jazeera.