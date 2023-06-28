Iain Stirling makes inappropriate joke, ‘Love Island’ fans angry

The 35-year-old does the voiceover for the ITV 2 show and viewers are familiar with his playful quips

Fans of the show Love Island were left fuming after the comedian Iain Stirling made an inappropriate “Nigerian Prince” joke. The 35-year-old does the voiceover for the ITV 2 show and viewers are familiar with his playful quips.

Fans claim that they would contact Ofcom after he made a joke about a Nigerian prince, seemingly referring to fraud that they deemed “inappropriate.”

The quip came during a conversation taking place between Mal Nichol and Sammy Root when she questioned him about whether he had ever been stung by a bee. Iain then began to narrate the scene, saying:

“Mal wants to know if Sammy has ever been stung. Well, there was that one time he gave his bank account details to a Nigerian Prince who claimed to have won the lottery.”

Fans quickly took to social media to give their opinion on the remark with one writing: “The hell was that Nigerian Prince comment on Love Island???? It wasn't funny,” while another added: “Disappointed in the Nigerian Prince 'joke' by #IainStirling tonight not funny #LoveIsland.”

A third person questioned how an inappropriate joke such as that was allowed. “Omg ofcom hello??! What was that comment about a Nigerian prince winning the lottery.”