Lorraine Kelly out earns ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby

In a surprising turn of events, the host of This Morning Holly Willoughby has been outearned by Lorraine Kelly by a whopping £2 million. The latter talk show host now has assets worth £4 million while Holly comes in comparatively meagre with £1.5 million.
In another blow, Holly lost out on catching a TRIC Awards win for the first time in half a decade; however, her fellow co-hosts on ITV Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid both received recognition.
According to accounts that were filed on June 22nd, the total assets for Lorraine’s firm Albatel are around £4.2 million and after getting done with paying creditors, comes at a net amount of £3.9 million.
According to The Sun, as a part of these assets, she has £2.7 million in a bank account along with an investment portfolio which comes in around a whopping £350,000. Additionally, according to the accounts filed on Companies House, her quickly growing company also brought in an impressive £500,000.
Considering this information, Lorraine has successfully outearned several of her colleagues at ITV, including Holly Willoughby.
