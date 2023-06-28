Sophie Wessex turned Prince Edward from ‘pompous’ to ‘confident’ in royal role

Duchess Sophie seemed to won the hearts to the royal family and brought a positive change in her husband, Prince Edward.

Royal expert Jennie Bond highlighted in an interview with OK! Magazine that Sophie brought about a positive change in Prince Edward’s life and his composure.

“Sophie has always been a gentle, kind creature who quietly gets on with her job, without making a fuss,” she said of the Duchess of Edinburgh. “She has remained true to herself, compassionate and discreet, and became almost like another daughter to the late Queen.”

The expert also opined that Sophie “won the admiration of the late Duke of Edinburgh”, and alongside the Queen, “there was clear affection” for their son’s wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary last week on June 19th, 2023. Their wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor was a memorable affair.

The expert suggested that the couple “have a very secure marriage” and “support one another in everything they do.”

She further added, “They are also absolutely devoted parents to Lady Louise and James.”

Bond also shared that before Edward got married to Sophie, she used to think the Duke was “a bit pompous”, but his recent interactions and public engagements indicate “he has become much more comfortable in his own skin”, which may be credited to his wife.

She cited an event at the Buckingham Palace earlier this year for the Duke of Edinburgh award. Of Edward’s demeanour, Bond noted that the royal was “much more confident in his role” and displayed how he “is such a great entertainer, especially with children.”