Brad Pitt wants to be sure of relationship with Ines De Ramon before introducing her to kids

Brad Pitt wants to be sure of his relationship with Ines De Ramon before introducing her to kids

Brad Pitt wants to be sure of his relationship with Ines De Ramon before introducing them to his kids he shares with ex Angelina Jolie.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star taking his time to know the jewelry designer before telling his kids about her.

Some previous reports have claimed the Hollywood hunk has already introduced his kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, to de Ramon.

However, an insider close to the star has confirmed that the children haven’t met de Ramon as of yet as Pitt is waiting for the right time.

“Before Brad introduces Ines to his kids, he wanted to make sure their relationship had longevity because that’s not something he takes lightly,” the source said of Pitt.

Even though de Ramon has not met his kids, Pitt has “already introduced her to a number of his close friends including Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber,” the insider added

This comes a month after it was reported that the Fight Club actor and de Ramon “are not slowing down” and have exchanged “I love you’s” with each other.

“[Brad] and Ines haven’t gotten there yet in terms of moving in together, but it’s going in that direction,” the source revealed before sharing that the duo is planning to “traveling to Europe together” this summer.

Meanwhile, Pitt is still stuck in custody battle with the Maleficent actor, which he thinks is affecting his relationship with his children.

A source revealed to OK! Magazine that Pitt “believes Angelina will stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him.”

“He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory,” the insider added. “They can’t resolve things peacefully. This long, drawn-out battle isn’t likely to end anytime soon.”