Elvis Presley’s former fiancée Ginger Alden has rubbished claims made by the singer’s stepbrother David Stanley that he committed suicide.



“Unfortunately, Elvis’ step-brothers have changed stories and even fabricated some tales I know to be false over the years,” she told Page Six via email.

She continued, “One brother [of the three] later created a complete garbage story about suicide years back and it looks like he resurfaced with it again.”

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s stepbrother shared in a new Amazon Prime documentary about the legendary musician, Elvis’ Women, that the singer was tormented by his obsession with young girls.

In the documentary, he alleged that Elvis “premeditated taking the medications that killed him.”

“Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it anymore,” the 85-year-old claimed, who was reportedly in Graceland when Elvis died of a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose in August 1977.

According to Stanley, “it was the guilt of having sex with teen girls that led him to kill himself.” It was also revealed that the singer had a favourite one-liner, “fourteen will get you 20!”

However, the 85-year-old backtracked on his statement via a now deleted Facebook post, that he “never said that and anyone who believes I would say such a horrible thing is a fool.”

Later on, her also issued an apology to the musician’s fans for the “derogatory comments” and asked for forgiveness for his “irresponsible actions.”

Ginger Alden slams ‘fabricated tales’ of ex-fiancé Elvis Presley’s alleged suicide

Alden was just 20 years old when she met Presley, who was 41 then, after she and her two sisters were invited to go to Graceland.

She even wrote a book about her time with the musician, titled Elvis & Ginger, firmly disputing the suicide allegations.

“Elvis loved life far too much,” she noted. “His daughter [Lisa Marie, who died earlier this year] was nearby, my niece was with her, I was there and his father was home. There was absolutely nothing to indicate suicide, NEVER any ‘letter.’”