Jon Hamm reveals if he will expand his family with Anna Osceola or not after marriage

John Hamm shared his plans regarding expanding his family with new wife Anna Osceola in latest interview.



During an appearance on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the host spoke about marriage while subtly asking the Mad Men actor regarding his plans about having kids.

“The life you created and you made happen – because no one gave you anything on a platter – it is such a wonderful thing to see you embrace,” Bozzi said.

He added, “And whether it leads to having a family, creating a family…”

To this, The Morning Show actor responded, saying, “TBD, TBD.”

Hamm changed his views about marriage after meeting the Confess, Fletch star said it’s “exciting” to see where life is headed after tying the knot.

“It's exciting, it's exciting because it's all potential, it's all possibility, and it's all positive,” the actor said, before sharing the two ways he could look at life after his marriage.

“I suppose there’s two ways to look at anything like that, which is like ‘oh, what if it’s terrible,’ but the other way is like ‘this is meant to be something wonderful,’” he said.

“So you lean into that aspect of it, which I have been,” Hamm added. “It’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it and [marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that's what I hope – and it's the journey and it's exciting.”