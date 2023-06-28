Nicole Scherzinger says 'yes' to BF Thomas Evan's dreamy proposal

Nicole and Thomas were in a relationship since 2019

Nicole Scherzinger has finally said yes to her athelete boyfriend Thomas Evans proposal.

Nicole shared a glimpse of her dreamy proposal on her Instagram. The pictures she posted showed Thomas sitting on one knee and asking out her dream girl with a ring.

Meanwhile, the Buttons singer gave a surprised reaction, but she sure looks happy while living her happy moment.

The caption on the romantic post read: “I said yes.”

The Rugby player also shared the exciting news with the fans on his personal social media account with a caption: “My ever after.”



As per Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds are currently spending their holiday in Hawaii at the Stickwitu singer’s house.

The holiday has now become more exciting and special as they step into a new chapter of their life.

Nicole and Thomas met each other during the Celebrity X-Factor show in 2019. Since then, the two of them have been dating each other.

Workwise, Nicole Scherzinger is widely known as a singer and a songwriter. She has sung many famous songs like Hush Hush, Don’t Cha, Whatever You Like. She has also lent her vocals for the song Where You Are in the film, Moana.