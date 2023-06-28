Kate Middleton shares touching handwritten note to women in justice system

Kate Middleton has shared a touching handwritten note to women in the justice system as the Princess of Wales opened a new charity centre founded by her friend Lady Edwina Grosvenor.



Kate Middleton took to Instagram and shared stunning photos after she officially opened the Hope Street Centre in Southampton.

The new centre is part of Kate Middleton’s Shaping Us campaign.

She posted the photos and the note with caption, “Reflecting on an insightful morning at @hopestreet_ost learning how the experience of women and their children in the justice system is being transformed.

“A new facility, designed by and for women, provides safe accommodation and a compassionate approach to prevent trauma faced by mothers being separated from their children.”

In her handwritten note, Kate Middleton says: “I see you and I am with you. Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine."