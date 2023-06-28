US-based athlete Umar Saeed eager to represent Pakistan as runner

Athlete Umar Saeed. — Author

Umar Saeed, a 34-year-old Pakistani design engineer residing in the United States, is eager to represent the country in athletics.

Pakistani athletes, who have settled abroad, have already been given a chance in the national football and baseball teams, leaving room for more such individuals to offer their talent in representing Pakistan internationally.

Saeed, who hails from Punjab's Gujarat city, also has his eyes set on a similar goal after he garnered the attention of Pakistan's running community by participating in a marathon in the US and covering the prescribed distance in two hours, 22 minutes and 41 seconds. His feat remains extraordinary, as the time, in which he covered the distance, is considered elite.

The record for a full marathon in Pakistan is two hours and 14 minutes, which was made by Naseer Ahmed in 2003, but only once in the last 10 years has it happened that an athlete completed it in less than two hours and 22 minutes. Israr, a Pakistani athlete, completed the feat in 2015.

Umar, speaking to Geo News in an interview, said he had been fond of running since his school days and broke several records at the school level. He ran during his university days, too, and was also a state champion.

The athlete, who has been regularly training for a marathon for the past three years, said the way foreign players are getting opportunities to represent Pakistan in football and other sports has also given him encouragement to participate.

"Those who come from abroad for training can not only bring success to Pakistan, but also play a role in improving the game of young players," he said.



Responding to a question, the athlete said it would be an honour for him to represent Pakistan. "If I get an opportunity to represent Pakistan athletics, it will be a great honour for me. I will try to use my training and understanding of marathons to make Pakistan shine."

Umar said he wished that the Athletics Federation of Pakistan would give him an opportunity, so he could use his experience to take the country's name forward.

He added that his short-term goal is to qualify for the Olympics, while he wants to bring young athletes towards running athletics in the long run.



To qualify for the Olympics, Umar must complete his marathon race in at least two hours and eight minutes. He is hopeful of surpassing this milestone with the help of intense training.