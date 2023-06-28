Kim Kardashian pours her heart out in heartfelt tribute for sister Khloe on 39th birthday

Kim Kardashian did not hide her love while writing birthday tribute for her younger sister Khloe Kardashian on her 29th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder dropped pictures with the birthday girl featuring them dancing and having the time of their lives in Usher’s concert.

The famous sisters, who share a very close bond, could be seen cuddling to each other as they groove to the music of DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love singer’s songs.

Pouring her heart out, Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human beings @khloekardashian Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light!”

“You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other. I’m so beyond lucky you’re my sister and I just couldn’t imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you!

Kim added, “I will be by your side forever and ever. This is the last year of your 30’s so can’t wait to live it up all year with you!”

This comes after Kim told Hailer Bieber for her Who’s in my Bathroom? series that she is “protective” of the Good American co-founder because “she gets it the worst” when it comes to online hate.

“People want to believe what they want to believe and you can't change that. So it's about finding your inner peace and like, you being okay with that,” The Kardashians star explained.

“Khloé gets a lot of (expletive) and I just get so protective of her because I feel like she gets it the worst," she added. “And it's so frustrating and people don't ever want to take a second to be like, she's human.”