‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands confirmed dead months after he went missing

The months-long search for British actor Julian Sands came to a tragic end.

The actor best known or his breakout role as George Emerson in A Room with a View, has sadly been confirmed dead at age 65.

The remains of the Warlock actor were found by hikers last week in the wilderness area where he went missing in January.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in an update Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, “The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood.”

The statement added that the “manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.”

The actor first went missing on January 13th, 2023, after he did not return from his hiking trip in the San Gabriel Mountains in Mt. Baldy, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles, via Page Six.

The search for Sands was suspended as “portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions” but 80 volunteers and officials resumed looking for him on June 17th, 2023.

Sands’ family also expressed their gratitude to the volunteers for their ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” the family’s statement said.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Sands is survived by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, and their daughters Imogen Morley, 26, and Natalya Morley, 23. He also shared 37-year-old son Henry with his ex-wife, Sarah Sands.