Idris Elba opens up on essaying ‘unusual hero’ in new show, Hijack

Idris Elba has recently opened up about playing “unusual hero” in new Apple TV+ series, Hijack.
Speaking to Variety, Elba, who plays the role of Sam Nelson in the new series, revealed he also executive produced the show, which would premiere on June 28 under his Green Door production.
“I love Apple and we love each other and I think we’re gonna work together again, but we’re just not currently in a set up as official,” said the actor.
Elba stated, “It’s nice having a production deal but there’s restrictions. And I feel like my career as an actor has been so random and different — why change now?”
Elaborating on playing Sam Nelson in the show, Elba shared, “One thing I really wanted was to have a show that had an impact. Not necessarily, like, a message but just something that people go, ‘Oh, man, it’s stuck to me’.”
While discussing about the character, Elba disclosed, “I was keen to play a character that was not necessarily an action hero but was in an action setting who has the sort of vulnerability of a man who’s an ordinary person. I wanted him to be vulnerable and a bit like, you know, an unusual hero.”
Reflecting on his career, Elba further said, “I’ve definitely got a reputation for having a few fingers in pies.”
“But that said, you know, when I pull out and go wide-lens, I’m building a sort of media village. Everything’s related to storytelling, everything’s related to taking off the restrictions we put on ourselves… That’s my secret sauce,” he added.
Kim Kardashian recalls murder trial of her then-boyfriend’s mother when she was 14.
Lewis Capaldi - Scottish singer-songwriter, has announced that he will be taking a prolonged hiatus from touring due...
Margot Robbie speaks up on making of Barbie soundtrack
Building on the events of the previous SPIDER-MAN series, the upcoming comic will delve into Spider-Boy's mysterious...
Academy to give award to Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton as well as Michelle Satter
Tom Holland recalls fixing an item at his now-girlfriend house