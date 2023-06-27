Idris Elba opens up on essaying ‘unusual hero’ in new show, Hijack

Idris Elba has recently opened up about playing “unusual hero” in new Apple TV+ series, Hijack.



Speaking to Variety, Elba, who plays the role of Sam Nelson in the new series, revealed he also executive produced the show, which would premiere on June 28 under his Green Door production.

“I love Apple and we love each other and I think we’re gonna work together again, but we’re just not currently in a set up as official,” said the actor.

Elba stated, “It’s nice having a production deal but there’s restrictions. And I feel like my career as an actor has been so random and different — why change now?”

Elaborating on playing Sam Nelson in the show, Elba shared, “One thing I really wanted was to have a show that had an impact. Not necessarily, like, a message but just something that people go, ‘Oh, man, it’s stuck to me’.”

While discussing about the character, Elba disclosed, “I was keen to play a character that was not necessarily an action hero but was in an action setting who has the sort of vulnerability of a man who’s an ordinary person. I wanted him to be vulnerable and a bit like, you know, an unusual hero.”

Reflecting on his career, Elba further said, “I’ve definitely got a reputation for having a few fingers in pies.”

“But that said, you know, when I pull out and go wide-lens, I’m building a sort of media village. Everything’s related to storytelling, everything’s related to taking off the restrictions we put on ourselves… That’s my secret sauce,” he added.