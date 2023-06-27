Gal Gadot spills the tea on Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Gal Gadot has recently spilled the tea on receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2024.



Taking to Instagram on June 26, the Wonder Woman star shared the amazing news in a heartfelt video in which revealed how she discovered about the star.

“Hey everyone, it’s me here and I was just doing press for Heart of Stone and then I get a phone call from my husband saying the Israeli press had been calling to congratulate him for my Hollywood star and he called to ask about it and I had absolutely no idea what was going on,” began the Heart of Stone actress.

Gadot continued, “So, we called my publicist and apparently I’m receiving a Hollywood star. This is unbelievable.”

The actress added, “I am so grateful and thankful and humbled. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for choosing me.”

“This is my class of 2024. Thank you thank you thank you. This brings so much fuel to the fuel I already have to continue doing what I do,” she concluded.

Following her clip, Bollywood star and her co-star Alia Bhatt commented, “You go Gal.”

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker wrote, “Congratulations my love… so beautiful inside and out. I love you.”

Earlier, speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gadot explained how she was sick to move her family around the world to “follow her dreams of stardom”.

“This profession, the rejection, it’s tough. I had so many and another camera test … and another role, and another role for reasons like ‘not being womanly enough’ or ‘not British enough’.”