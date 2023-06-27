Shakira breaks her silence on ex Gerard Pique’s betrayal while her dad in ICU

Shakira has recently broken her silence on ex Gerard Pique betrayal her while her father was hospitalised in intensive care unit (ICU).



In a new interview with People en Español, the singer recalled June 2022 when she announced her breakup from Piqué after more than a decade of dating.

It is pertinent to mention that before their breakup, the pair welcomed two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

Shakira told the outlet that her father suffered a bad fall during his visit to Barcelona to console her after her breakup.

“He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” she reminisced.

Shakira disclosed, “While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once.”

While discussing about her publicised breakup, the songstress stated, “My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

Shakira remarked, “The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most.”

“I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much,” commented the 46-year-old.

Shakira mentioned that her father’s recovery was “very hard and slow”.

She also added, “He’s a wonderful man and an endearing character who surprises us all with his strength.”