Students pay homage to Titanic actor Lew Palter

Tributes poured in for Titanic actor Lew Palter after his daughter said he died last month.

Hundreds of his fans took to social media to express their thoughts after it was announced that he died at the age of 94.

Palter also an admired CalArts School of Theater faculty member whose students included Ed Harris, Don Cheadle and Cecily Strong.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Palter, who portrayed the department store magnate Isidor Straus in died on May 21 of lung cancer.

The news of his death was shared by his dauther Catherine Palter.

The publication reported that the actor played one of the Supreme Court justices in First Monday in October (1981), starring Walter Matthau, Jill Clayburgh and Barnard Hughes, and he donned a robe for stints on The Flying Nun, Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law as well.

Leon Louis Palter was born on Nov. 3, 1928. He graduated from Tufts University, then earned his master’s degree from Alfred University and his Ph.D. in theater from Northwestern University. In between, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army.