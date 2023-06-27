Prince William reminded of his absence after Harry was rendered homeless

Prince William is being criticized after he launched his new campaign to end homelessness

William on Monday unveiled a new UK-wide initiative aiming to show that "homelessness can be ended for good" through collaboration between public, private and voluntary sectors.

William, 41, the heir to the throne, and his charitable Royal Foundation will help give six flagship locations across Britain "space, tools, and relationships" to work on preventing homelessness locally.

Announcing the five-year programme, called Homewards, in Lambeth, south London -- one of the six places selected -- the prince said it will "put collaboration at the heart of the response".

The Prince of Wales has been criticized after he launched the project.

While he drew criticism for copying the idea of a Canadian project from the supporters of his father King Charles, who believe he is trying to upstage his father, Harry and Meghan's fans called him a hypocrite.

Only a few months ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in their Netflix documentary that they had no where to go when they wanted to leave Canada in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic due to security concerns after their location was revealed to the media.

Meghan and Harry suggested that the location was revealed by unknown members of the British royal family.

It was actor Tyler Perry who not only offered his house to the couple but also provided them with security.

The couple's supporter said the Prince of Wales who remained oblivious to the "homelessness" of his brother and sister-in-law in America is pretending to help homeless people in the UK.