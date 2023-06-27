Sole passenger parties in the air after boarding empty flight

How would you spend your time in the air if there was no one else on the flight but you? After a fairly long, one passenger who boarded an empty flight received a party in the air from the flight crew.
A man who was the lone traveller on a scheduled flight from Oklahoma to North Carolina that endured a delay of nearly 18 hours received special treatment.
Local resident Phil Stringer of Greensboro, North Carolina, claimed that he waited 17 hours and 52 minutes to board his flight from Oklahoma City to Charlotte.
Stringer quickly learned that every other person who was supposed to be on the flight had either taken another flight or had given up waiting for the long-delayed plane.
In a video on TikTok, Stringer made light of the fact that he had purchased every seat on the aircraft in order to avoid "dealing with people." He said the crew was in good spirits.
"They had to get called; they were at their hotel, like they were going to go to bed," Stringer told WSOC-TV. "I felt so badly because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they literally had to come here for me.'"
He said he ended up making friends with the plane's crew during his flight.
"We joked, we laughed, we cut up. I exchanged phone numbers with them, like we're still literally texting today and group messaging," Stringer said.
Although it has happened before, a single passenger being on a flight is still extremely rare.
Hibatullah Akhundzada says interim rulers taking steps to protect women from “traditional oppression”
Study suggests humans are attracted to and are motivated to protect and nurture dogs possessing infantile features and...
Never underestimate the power of an aeroplane engine
Putin pledges to crush Wagner mutiny which claimed control of southern city in a coup against top military brass
Christian Roberto López Rodríguez, a Spanish serial record-breaker, managed to run 100 metres in 12.82 seconds
Wagner chief says he understood the importance of the moment, did not want to "spill Russian blood"