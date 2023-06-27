Sole passenger parties in the air after boarding empty flight

Phil Stringer (middle) with the flight crew he made friends with as the only passenger on his flight. — TikTok/Phil.Stringer

How would you spend your time in the air if there was no one else on the flight but you? After a fairly long, one passenger who boarded an empty flight received a party in the air from the flight crew.

A man who was the lone traveller on a scheduled flight from Oklahoma to North Carolina that endured a delay of nearly 18 hours received special treatment.

Local resident Phil Stringer of Greensboro, North Carolina, claimed that he waited 17 hours and 52 minutes to board his flight from Oklahoma City to Charlotte.

Stringer quickly learned that every other person who was supposed to be on the flight had either taken another flight or had given up waiting for the long-delayed plane.

In a video on TikTok, Stringer made light of the fact that he had purchased every seat on the aircraft in order to avoid "dealing with people." He said the crew was in good spirits.

"They had to get called; they were at their hotel, like they were going to go to bed," Stringer told WSOC-TV. "I felt so badly because I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they literally had to come here for me.'"

He said he ended up making friends with the plane's crew during his flight.

"We joked, we laughed, we cut up. I exchanged phone numbers with them, like we're still literally texting today and group messaging," Stringer said.

Although it has happened before, a single passenger being on a flight is still extremely rare.