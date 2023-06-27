Pakistani athletes return home after successful outing at Special Olympics

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani with the Pakistani athletes that participated at the world games in Berlin, Germany. — PR

KARACHI: After winning 80 gold medals at the world games Pakistani contingent that participated in the Special Olympics World Games returned home on Tuesday.



The games were played in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25 and the Pakistani squad won 11 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals.

According to an official statement, the athletes were welcomed at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports by Special Olympics Pakistan officials, their relatives and fans.

Gold medals winner shared that they had gone to Berlin with the spirit of winning for Pakistan.

“Winning medals in Berlin is a great honour for us. Our hard work, training of coaches, patronage of Special Olympics Pakistan and the prayers of the whole nation we have achieved this success,” they said.

The head of the delegation of the national team and Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani said that the Pakistani squad was preparing for the event for the last four years.

“The role of their unified partners and especially the coaches has been the most important in their success, with their tireless work and excellent training, the players have reached this point today. I also congratulate the parents of the players who have helped the children,” Lakhani.

SOP Adviser Yasmin Haider said that the games were the biggest event in the world in terms of special athletes and volunteers. However, she noted that the Pakistani athletes' enthusiasm was visible.

“As the representatives of Pakistan in Berlin, they not only impressed the athletes of all the countries participating in the games with their message of love and peace, but they also impressed especially the organising committee of the World Games,” said Haider.

She added that SOP Pakistan would take all “possible steps to continue this journey of success in the future as well”.